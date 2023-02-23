JAM 2023 answer key, question papers released on jam.iitg.ac.in, direct link

IIT JAM 2023 Answer Key: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released answer key and question papers of the Joint Admission Test for Masters or JAM 2023. Candidates can login to the website, jam.iitg.ac.in and download it. The direct link is given below.

JAM answer key 2023, question paper.

Candidates who want to raise objections to the preliminary answer key of JAM can do it from February 24 to 26.

Results of the entrance test is scheduled to be declared on March 22.

How to check IIT JAM 2023 answer key

Go to jam.iitg.ac.in. Login to the candidate portal with email/enrollment ID and password. Check the answer key and question papers.

JAM 2023 was held as a Computer Based Test (CBT) in seven different subjects: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH).

The test is used for admission to over 3,000 seats in various postgraduate programmes at IITs.

JAM 2023 scores will also be used for admission to over 2,300 seats at various CFTIs, including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET.