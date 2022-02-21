Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JCI admit card to release today at jutecorp.in, here's how to download
JCI admit card to release today at jutecorp.in, here's how to download

  • Jute Corporation of India Limited, JCI is expected to release the admit card for the post of Accountant, Junior Assistant, and Junior Inspector.
JCI admit card released at jutecorp.in, here's direct link to download
Updated on Feb 21, 2022 01:15 PM IST
Jute Corporation of India Limited, JCI is expected to release the admit card for the post of Accountant, Junior Assistant, and Junior Inspector on Monday, February 21. Candidates who have applied for the JCI recruitment can download their admit card from the official website of JCI at www.jutecorp.in.

JCI will conduct the Computer Based Test on March 1, 2022. 

This recruitment drive is to fill up 643 vacancies of accountant, junior assistant, and junior inspector.

JCI Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official website of Jute Corporation of India Limited at jutecorp.in

On the Homepage, click on the recruitment section 

Key in your credentials

Your JCI Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and print a copy for future references.

 

