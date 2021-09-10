JEE Advanced 2021: IIT JEE registration begins tomorrow, here’s how to apply

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JEE Advanced 2021 registration will begin tomorrow, September 11, 2021. Candidates can apply online for IIT JEE by following the steps given below. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 02:11 PM IST
Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur will begin the registration for JEE Advanced 2021 on September 11, 2021. Candidates who have qualified for the JEE mains exam and fall in 2.5 lakh top candidates category can apply for JEE Advanced exam through the official site of jeeadv.ac.in. 

The last date to apply for theIIT JEE examination is till September 16, 2021. The last date for payment of application fees of registered candidates is September 17, 2021. The admit card will be available to candidates on September 25 and will be available till October 3, 2021. The examination will be conducted on October 3, 2021, in two shifts. 

JEE Advanced 2021: How to apply

To apply for the IIT JEE examination, candidates can follow the simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in.
  • Click on JEE Advanced 2021 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to login to the account or register online.
  • Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.
  • Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fees is 2800 for other candidates, 1400 for female candidates and for SC/ST/PWD category candidates. 

iit-jee advanced jee advanced jee advanced registration last date
