JEE Advanced 2021 second session exam paper analysis, students’ reaction

JEE Advanced 2021 second paper was held today from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. With this, the JEE advanced exam has concluded. The candidates’ response sheet will be released on October 5 and the provisional answer key will be released on October 10.

JEE advanced result will be released on October 15.

Students found the overall level of paper to be moderately tough. Paper-2 was lengthy and tougher compared to paper-1 held in the first shift.

After the completion of the exam, students said Chemistry was easy to moderate, Physics – moderate and Mathematics was moderate to tough.

JEE advanced 2021: Subject-wise exam paper analysis

Chemistry (Easy to Moderate). Questions from Inorganic & Organic Chemistry had weightage. In Physical Chemistry, there were questions from Liquid Solutions, Mole Concept & Electrochemistry. More weightage given to chapters of Class 12. Organic Chemistry was well distributed. No direct questions in Inorganic Chemistry like Paper-1.

Physics (Moderate) There were more concept based and covered all chapters. Students reported this section to be Moderate. Questions were asked from Chapters of Fluids, Ray Optics, Electromagnetic Induction, Current Electricity, Rotational Motion, Heat & Thermodynamics. Mixed concepts questions took more time.

Mathematics (Moderately Tough), there were more questions from Calculus & Coordinate Geometry. Questions were asked from Functions, Limits, Continuity & Differentiability, Application of Derivatives, Definite Integral. In Co-ordinate Geometry, there were questions from Circle, Parabola & Ellipse. In Algebra, there were questions from Permutation & Combination, Complex Numbers, Probability, Vectors, One question of Solution of Triangle in Trigonometry. Questions had lengthy calculations.

