JEE Advanced 2022 Analysis: Paper 1 moderately difficult, says expert

JEE Advanced 2022 paper analysis: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay conducted JEE Advanced 2022 on August 28. Paper 1 was held from 9 am to 12 pm and paper 2 from 2:30 to 5:30 pm. JEE Advanced 2022 live updates.

There were 54 questions in the first paper, with 18 questions in each subjects.

Students found the first paper moderately difficult, according to FIITJEE expert Ramesh Batlish.

“Some students have reported Physics was Moderate, Chemistry was Easy but Maths relatively difficult,” he said.

The Chemistry part was a balanced with equal coverage of questions from Class 11 and Class 12 chapters.

“In Physical Chemistry questions covered chapters of Electrochemistry, Chemical Equilibrium, Atomic Structure. Thermodynamics (Kinetic Theory Gases). In Organic Chemistry, questions mostly asked from Amines, Polymers, Biomolecules, Oxygen containing Compounds, some named reactions were also asked,” Batlish said.

“Physics. Had more than one question from chapters like Rotational Motion- 3 questions, Thermodynamics-2 questions, Modern Physics-2 questions, Capacitors-2 questions, LC Circuits, Kinematics, Gravitation, Optics, Current Electricity. Overall, this section was moderate compared to the other two subjects as per students,” the expert said.

“Mathematics, was tricky & difficult as per students. There were 2 questions from 3D Geometry. Some tricky questions from Functions, Matrices, Ellipse, Vectors, Probability, Harmonic Progressions, Trigonometric Equations. Some good questions were asked from chapters of Probability, Complex Numbers,3-D Geometry, Conic Sections. Students felt this section was the Toughest,” he added.

