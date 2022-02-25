Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Advanced 2022: Exam to be conducted on July 3, check details at jeeadv.ac.in
competitive exams

JEE Advanced 2022: Exam to be conducted on July 3, check details at jeeadv.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay has released the JEE Advanced 2022 date.
JEE Advanced 2022: Exam to be conducted on July 3, check details at jeeadv.ac.in
Published on Feb 25, 2022 06:19 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay has released the JEE Advanced 2022 date. As per the schedule JEE Advanced 2022 exam will held July 3, 2022. The registration process will begin on June 8 and the deadline for the submission of online application is June 14.

The JEE advanced examination will comprise of two papers i.e Paper 1 and paper 2. Paper 1 will be held from 9 to 12 IST. Paper 2 will be conducted from 14:30 to 17:30 IST.

The JEE advances 2022 result will be declared July 18, 2022.

Candidates must be among the top 2,50,000 candidates in the B.E./B.Tech. programme (all categories combined) of JEE (Main) 2022 paper. The percentages of candidates shortlisted for various categories are as follows: 10% for GEN-EWS, 27% for OBC-NCL, 15% for SC, 7.5 percent for ST, and the remaining 40.5 percent is OPEN for all. PwD candidates are eligible for a 5% horizontal reserve in each of these five areas.

Age limit: Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1997. Five years age relaxation is given to SC, ST, and PwD candidates, i.e., these candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1992.

RELATED STORIES

Candidates can check the detailed JEE Advanced schedule  here

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee. jee advanced
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP