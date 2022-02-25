Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Advanced 2022: Exam to be conducted on July 3, check details at jeeadv.ac.in
competitive exams

  • Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay has released the JEE Advanced 2022 date.
Published on Feb 25, 2022 06:19 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay has released the JEE Advanced 2022 date. As per the schedule JEE Advanced 2022 exam will held July 3, 2022. The registration process will begin on June 8 and the deadline for the submission of online application is June 14.

The JEE advanced examination will comprise of two papers i.e Paper 1 and paper 2. Paper 1 will be held from 9 to 12 IST. Paper 2 will be conducted from 14:30 to 17:30 IST.

The JEE advances 2022 result will be declared July 18, 2022.

Candidates must be among the top 2,50,000 candidates in the B.E./B.Tech. programme (all categories combined) of JEE (Main) 2022 paper. The percentages of candidates shortlisted for various categories are as follows: 10% for GEN-EWS, 27% for OBC-NCL, 15% for SC, 7.5 percent for ST, and the remaining 40.5 percent is OPEN for all. PwD candidates are eligible for a 5% horizontal reserve in each of these five areas.

Age limit: Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1997. Five years age relaxation is given to SC, ST, and PwD candidates, i.e., these candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1992.

Candidates can check the detailed JEE Advanced schedule  here

 

Topics
jee. jee advanced
