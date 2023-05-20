Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Advanced 2023 official mock tests out on jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2023 official mock tests out on jeeadv.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
May 20, 2023 02:59 PM IST

JEE Advanced mock test has been designed in the pattern of the actual exam and it could help students understand type of questions asked in the exam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has issued official mock tests or practice tests for paper 1 and paper 2 of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023. Candidates can go to jeeadv.ac.in and take it.

JEE Advanced 2023 official mock tests released on jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced mock test has been designed in the pattern of the actual exam and it could help students understand type of questions asked in the exam and how to take the computer based test.

Admit cards for JEE Advanced 2023 will be issued on May 29. The registration process ended on May 7.

The exam will be held on Sunday, June 4, 2023. The first paper is from 9 am to 12 pm and the second one is from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

JEE Advanced is held for admission to IITs, IISc, IISERs and some other top educational institutions across the country. To be eligible for the test, a student has to appear in JEE Main and be among the top 2.5 lakh students (includes all categories) to qualify in it.

JEE Advanced 2023 mock test

Paper 1

Paper 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
jee advanced mock test.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP