Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Advanced 2023 official mock tests out on jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2023 official mock tests out on jeeadv.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
May 20, 2023 02:59 PM IST

JEE Advanced mock test has been designed in the pattern of the actual exam and it could help students understand type of questions asked in the exam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has issued official mock tests or practice tests for paper 1 and paper 2 of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023. Candidates can go to jeeadv.ac.in and take it.

JEE Advanced 2023 official mock tests released on jeeadv.ac.in
JEE Advanced 2023 official mock tests released on jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced mock test has been designed in the pattern of the actual exam and it could help students understand type of questions asked in the exam and how to take the computer based test.

Admit cards for JEE Advanced 2023 will be issued on May 29. The registration process ended on May 7.

The exam will be held on Sunday, June 4, 2023. The first paper is from 9 am to 12 pm and the second one is from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

JEE Advanced is held for admission to IITs, IISc, IISERs and some other top educational institutions across the country. To be eligible for the test, a student has to appear in JEE Main and be among the top 2.5 lakh students (includes all categories) to qualify in it.

JEE Advanced 2023 mock test

Paper 1

Paper 2.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee advanced mock test.
jee advanced mock test.
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out