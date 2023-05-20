JEE Advanced 2023 official mock tests out on jeeadv.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has issued official mock tests or practice tests for paper 1 and paper 2 of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023. Candidates can go to jeeadv.ac.in and take it. JEE Advanced 2023 official mock tests released on jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced mock test has been designed in the pattern of the actual exam and it could help students understand type of questions asked in the exam and how to take the computer based test.

Admit cards for JEE Advanced 2023 will be issued on May 29. The registration process ended on May 7.

The exam will be held on Sunday, June 4, 2023. The first paper is from 9 am to 12 pm and the second one is from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

JEE Advanced is held for admission to IITs, IISc, IISERs and some other top educational institutions across the country. To be eligible for the test, a student has to appear in JEE Main and be among the top 2.5 lakh students (includes all categories) to qualify in it.

JEE Advanced 2023 mock test

Paper 1

Paper 2.