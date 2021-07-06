Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JEE Main 2021 phase 3 from July 20-25, phase 4 from July 27-August 2: Pokhriyal

JEE main 2021 exam dates: Educational Minister announces dates of pending JEE main Phase 3and 4 exams
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 06, 2021 08:18 PM IST
JEE 2021:Educational Minister to give updates on the pending JEE Phase III&IV exam(PTI / Representative image)

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday, July 6 said that the JEE main phase 3 exam will be held from July 20-25, while Phase 4 exam will be held from July 27-August 2.

The minister further said that candidates who were not able to register for the JEE main phase three exam can do so from July 6-8. For JEE main phase 4 candidates can register from July 9-12.

Candidates can also change their exam centres for third and fourth phase. The minister said that all attempts will be made to give candidates their desired exam centres.

Pokhriyal said that the number of exam centres have also been increased to be able to follow Covid-19 safety procedures.

Earlier today, Pokhriyal announced that he will give information about the phase third and fourth of the JEE today evening by 7 pm. Due to the Second Wave of the COVID-19 situation in the country, the Engineering entrance exam was postponed earlier in April and May. The May session exam was scheduled to be conducted on May 24, 25, 26, 27, and 28, 2021.

