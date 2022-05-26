JEE Main 2022 admit card, advanced information slip for session 1 expected soon

JEE Main 2022 session 1 admit cards expected soon. The first session of the engineering entrance exam will be held between June 20 and 29. When released, students can download JEE Mains admit cards on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Ahead of releasing admit cards, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release advanced information slip for candidates. JEE Main advanced information slip will contain, among others, details regarding examination city and centre allotted to candidates.

Students can download JEE Main 2022 admit cards and advanced information slips from jeemain.nta.nic.in using their user ID and password.

How to download JEE Main admit card

Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the JEE Main session 1 2022 admit card link. Login by entering the required details. Submit it and take a printout of the result page.

JEE or Joint Entrance Examination (Main) is a national-level entrance examination that enables aspirants to take admission at National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other participating institutions.

Top 2,50,000 candidates who qualify in the exam can appear for JEE Advanced, the admission test for the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).