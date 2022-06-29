JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Registration process ends tomorrow

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: The online registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022, session 2 will end on June 30, 2022. Interested candidates can apply online on jeemain.nta.nic.in till June 30, 2022 upto 9.00pm. However, the fee can be paid upto 11:50 pm.

The candidates who have applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 and want to appear for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous Application Number and Password as provided in Session 1. They may only choose the Paper, Medium of the Examination, and cities for Session 2 and pay the Examination Fees.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the session 2 for JEE Mains, 2022 from July 21 to 30, 2022 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The dates concerning Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal.

The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in for the latest updates.

How to apply for session 2, check here

Visit website jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on ‘Session 2 (two) Registration for JEE(MAIN) 2022’ link

Key in your details and sign in

Fill the application, upload documents and pay the fee

Submit the form and download for future purposes

Direct link to apply, click here.