JEE Main 2022: Top NITs as per NIRF rankings

The National Testing Agency (NTA) Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 in two sessions, in June and July. Candidates who qualify in the entrance exam are eligible to apply for admission to BTech courses at National Institutes of Technology, Indian Institutes of Technology and other participating institutions.

The top 2.5 lakh candidates who pass the exam can sit for the IIT admission test – JEE Advanced.

For admission to IITs, NITs and other government-funded technical institutions, candidates need to apply for the JoSAA counselling.

Those who will take JEE Main this year can check below the list of top NITs in India as per NIRF 2021 rankings.

National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli (NIT Trichy)

NIT Karnataka

NIT Rourkela

NIT Calicut

NIT Durgapur

Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology Nagpur

Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur

Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Prayagraj

NIT Kurukshetra

Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology Surat

NIT Silchar

Dr. B. R. Ambedkar National Institute of Technology Jalandhar

NIT Meghalaya

Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology Bhopal

NIT Raipur

For the complete list, click here.