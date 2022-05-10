JEE Main 2022: Top NITs as per NIRF rankings
- Those who will take JEE Main this year can check here the list of top NITs in India as per NIRF 2021 rankings.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 in two sessions, in June and July. Candidates who qualify in the entrance exam are eligible to apply for admission to BTech courses at National Institutes of Technology, Indian Institutes of Technology and other participating institutions.
The top 2.5 lakh candidates who pass the exam can sit for the IIT admission test – JEE Advanced.
For admission to IITs, NITs and other government-funded technical institutions, candidates need to apply for the JoSAA counselling.
National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli (NIT Trichy)
NIT Karnataka
NIT Rourkela
NIT Calicut
NIT Durgapur
Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology Nagpur
Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur
Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Prayagraj
NIT Kurukshetra
Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology Surat
NIT Silchar
Dr. B. R. Ambedkar National Institute of Technology Jalandhar
NIT Meghalaya
Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology Bhopal
NIT Raipur
