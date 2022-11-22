JEE Main 2023 Live: Latest updates on registration, exam pattern, eligibility

NTA JEE Main 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce JEE Main 2023 exam dates on nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who want to take the engineering entrance examination will have to register themselves on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023 will be held in 2 shifts. The NTA has not confirmed the exam dates yet.

Detailed syllabus, eligibility criteria, etc will be mentioned on the information bulletin of the test. For reference, aspirants can also check last year's information bulletin.

Meanwhile, JEE aspirants have asked NTA through social media not to conduct JEE Main 2023 session 1 before April to avoid clash with their board exams. Follow this blog for all the latest updates on JEE Main 2023.