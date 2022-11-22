Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main 2023 Live: Latest updates on registration, exam pattern, eligibility
JEE Main 2023 Live: Latest updates on registration, exam pattern, eligibility

Updated on Nov 22, 2022 03:17 PM IST

JEE Main 2023 Live: Latest updates on exam date, registration, paper pattern, eligibility and more.

By HT Education Desk, New Delhi
NTA JEE Main 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce JEE Main 2023 exam dates on nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who want to take the engineering entrance examination will have to register themselves on jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

JEE Main 2023 will be held in 2 shifts. The NTA has not confirmed the exam dates yet. 

Detailed syllabus, eligibility criteria, etc will be mentioned on the information bulletin of the test. For reference, aspirants can also check last year's information bulletin. 

Meanwhile, JEE aspirants have asked NTA through social media not to conduct JEE Main 2023 session 1 before April to avoid clash with their board exams. Follow this blog for all the latest updates on JEE Main 2023. 

  • Nov 22, 2022 03:17 PM IST

    JEE Main 2022: Reservation of seats

    Reservation criteria in JEE Main:

    General-EWS category: 10% seats reserved

    OBC-NCL: 27% seats

    Scheduled Caste (SC): 15%

    Scheduled Tribe (ST): 7.5%

    Persons with Disability (PwD): 5%

  • Nov 22, 2022 01:36 PM IST

    JEE Main 2023 eligibility

    Candidates who have passed the class 12/equivalent examination in 2021, 2022 and who are appearing in 2023 can appear in JEE Main examination. While there is no age limit for appearing in JEE Main, candidates may be required to fulfill the age criteria of institute(s) in which they want to take admission.

  • Nov 22, 2022 01:08 PM IST

    JEE Main 2023 will be held twice

    NTA will conduct JEE Main 2023 in two sessions. Candidates can take one or both sessions. If they take both, their best scores in the two exam will be considered for ranking. 

  • Nov 22, 2022 12:36 PM IST

    When is JEE Main 2023?

    NTA will publish the notification for JEE Main 2023 on jeemain.nta.nic.in. There is no official announcement yet on exam date.

  • Nov 22, 2022 12:35 PM IST

    JEE Mains 2023 registration

    JEE Main 2023 registration is likely to begin soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

