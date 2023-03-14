Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main 2023 session 2 correction window closes today, check admit card updates

JEE Main 2023 session 2 correction window closes today, check admit card updates

competitive exams
Published on Mar 14, 2023 03:33 PM IST

The edit window will be available till March 14, 9 pm. After this, NTA will issue advanced city slips and admit cards.

JEE Main 2023 session 2 correction window ends today, check admit card updates (HT Archive)
ByHT Education Desk

The application form edit window of JEE Main 2023 session 2 will be closed today, March 14. Candidates who have applied for the exam on or before last date can make necessary changes to their JEE Main application forms on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The edit window will be available till March 14, 9 pm. After this, NTA will issue advanced city slips, informing candidates about allotted cities of examination.

After that, JEE Main session 2 admit cards will be issued on the exam website. There is no confirmation on date and time for exam city slip or admit card.

NTA said that mobile number, email address, permanent address, and present address can not be changed.

Fresh candidates (those who did not apply for session 1) can change name of either mother or father, category, sub-category, city and medium, qualification including passing year (Class 10 and 12). Candidates may also be allowed to change/add course. Changing date of birth is allowed only for non-AADHAR verified candidates.

Those who applied for session 1 can change category, course and medium during the edit window.

JEE Main session 2 will be held on April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12. April 13 and 15 are reserved dates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
jee mains
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP