JEE Main 2023 session 2 correction window closes today, check admit card updates

The application form edit window of JEE Main 2023 session 2 will be closed today, March 14. Candidates who have applied for the exam on or before last date can make necessary changes to their JEE Main application forms on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The edit window will be available till March 14, 9 pm. After this, NTA will issue advanced city slips, informing candidates about allotted cities of examination.

After that, JEE Main session 2 admit cards will be issued on the exam website. There is no confirmation on date and time for exam city slip or admit card.

NTA said that mobile number, email address, permanent address, and present address can not be changed.

Fresh candidates (those who did not apply for session 1) can change name of either mother or father, category, sub-category, city and medium, qualification including passing year (Class 10 and 12). Candidates may also be allowed to change/add course. Changing date of birth is allowed only for non-AADHAR verified candidates.

Those who applied for session 1 can change category, course and medium during the edit window.

JEE Main session 2 will be held on April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12. April 13 and 15 are reserved dates.