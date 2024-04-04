JEE Main 2024 Shift 1: Maths paper was lengthy & complex, say Ludhiana students

Students appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains on Thursday in two shifts, from 9 AM to 12 PM and another from 3 PM to 6 PM. JEE Main 2024 Live Updates JEE Main 2024: Students appearing for Shift 1 found Mathematics quite complex(HT file)

The exam was conducted at two centres in Ludhiana, Guru teg Bahadur Institute of Management Technology, Dakha and Government College for Girls.

Ludhiana students who appeared for the examination found mathematical questions complex and lengthy.

Akshit Dawar, a student who attempted the exam said, "The questions from the Hyperbola part of mathematics were extremely complex and hard to solve."

Another student, Anushka Tyagi found Mathematics difficult and Physics and Chemistry moderate. "Chemistry was not very easy but doable but mathematics was extremely difficult. I only attempted 4 questions out of 25 in mathematics, but the cut-off usually is 90 percentile and I hope I will be able to make it", she added.

Students were required to attempt 75 questions out of 90, in the examination. Each correct answer would gain them 4 marks and an incorrect answer leads to one negative mark.

Divansh, a student of DAV School, who claimed the exam to be lengthy, remarked, "The exam was average but Mathematical questions took a lot of time to solve. There were no direct questions from the subject but Chemistry was very easy and did not take much time."

Krish, another student, found Inorganic chemistry quite easy. "Apart from Mathematics, the exam went well. Usually, it takes 5 to 6 minutes to solve each question, but in this examination, every mathematical question consumed nearly 15 minutes and was very lengthy."