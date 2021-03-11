JEE Main March exam admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday, March 11 released the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main 2021 March session examination. JEE Main March session examination will be held from March 15 to March 18.

Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 March session exam can download their admit card from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main March 2021 session admit card: How to download hall ticket

Go to the official website of JEE main at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the link for 'JEE Main March 2021 admit card'

Login with your application number and date of birth and submit

JEE main March session admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the JEE Main 2021 admit card/hall ticket and take its print out too

Note that the Admit Cards will not be sent to candidates by post. In case you are unable to download admit card from the official website, call on NTA helpline number 0120-6895200 between 10am and 5pm. The admit cards will have details about the candidate, his/her signature and photograph. In case of any discrepancy in the particulars on Admit Card, you should approach the NTA helpline.