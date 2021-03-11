Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main March exam admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download
competitive exams

JEE Main March exam admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday, March 11 released the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main 2021 March session examination.
Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 04:52 PM IST
JEE main admit card 2021: JEE Main March session examination will be held from March 15 to March 18. Here is how to download admit card for exam.(jeemain.nta.nic.in)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday, March 11 released the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main 2021 March session examination. JEE Main March session examination will be held from March 15 to March 18.

Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 March session exam can download their admit card from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Direct link to download JEE main 2021 March session exam admit card

JEE Main March 2021 session admit card: How to download hall ticket

Go to the official website of JEE main at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the link for 'JEE Main March 2021 admit card'

Login with your application number and date of birth and submit

JEE main March session admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the JEE Main 2021 admit card/hall ticket and take its print out too

Note that the Admit Cards will not be sent to candidates by post. In case you are unable to download admit card from the official website, call on NTA helpline number 0120-6895200 between 10am and 5pm. The admit cards will have details about the candidate, his/her signature and photograph. In case of any discrepancy in the particulars on Admit Card, you should approach the NTA helpline.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

RSMSSB Rajasthan Stenographer Phase 1 exam admit card 2021 expected soon

Rajasthan Police Constable exam 2020-21 results declared, direct link to check

MPSC exam postponed; after backlash CM Uddhav says will be held by March 22

IBPS RRB officers scale 1 main and interview results 2021 declared at ibps.in
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nta jee main admit card jee main admit card
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP