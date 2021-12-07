JEE Main and JEE Advanced 2022: Study plan and preparation strategy

The JEE Main 2022 is expected to be conducted by The National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to Undergraduate Programs in NITs, IIITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), etc. in the next academic year (2022-2023) in four phases, namely February, March, April and May similar to last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the candidate’s performance in the best of the four sessions would be considered when preparing the final merit list for JEE Main 2022. Students will have the option to appear in one or all phases. The exact dates for the upcoming phases are yet to be released by the NTA. The candidates aspiring to take admission to the undergraduate programs at IITs for the year 2022 will also have to appear in Paper-1(for B.E./B. Tech) of JEE (Main)-2022. Based on the performance in Paper-1 (for B.E./B. Tech.) of JEE (Main)-2022, top 2,50,000 candidates would qualify for JEE (Advanced) 2022. Admission to IITs will be based on category-wise All India Rank (AIR) in JEE(Advanced) subject to the conditions as would be mentioned in JEE(Advanced)-2022 Website.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently the Organising Committee of JEE Advanced 2023 announced changes in the JEE Advanced syllabi making it more aligned to the existing JEE Main Syllabus and CBSE Board but this would be applicable only from 2023. Aspirants of JEE 2022 need not worry as the Paper Pattern and Syllabus are likely to remain the same as 2021.

How to Prepare for JEE 2022?

*Keep the syllabus of JEE Main and Advanced ready and follow it till the exam.

*Refer the study material from authentic sources required for JEE preparation.

*Prepare a realistic timetable as per the time available

*Remove all unnecessary distractions and make a habit of studying every day at the same time.

*Make notes while studying any chapter, this will lessen your time during revision.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

*Do homework/ assignments on time and avoid backlogs.

*Keep revising what you are studying.

*Practice Test Analysis after every Test you take and learn from mistakes.

*Stay disciplined and consistent.

*Keep time to take short breaks while you are preparing.

*You may practice meditation or Yoga for rejuvenation.

JEE 2022: Study Plan and Preparation Strategy

*Prepare and follow a daily study schedule covering all three subjects. Do not neglect any subject or give excessive time to one subject.

*First read the theory part and then practice problems. This helps to understand concepts in a better way. If you are not able to solve a problem, read the theory again and again till you get the feel of the topic.

*Do not leave any topic that you feel unimportant for the exam. Questions in JEE can be asked from any topic in the syllabus.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

*If you lack interest in any subject, then first complete easier chapters and solve problems from them to gain the confidence for learning the difficult chapters.

*Study productively for long hours without lapsing concentration. Take small breaks between study sessions to maintain efficiency.

*Time management and your strategy of solving questions is the key to score well in JEE. It can be only achieved by serious dedicated practice and questions solving.

*Include problem solving in your daily study schedule. Have a realistic & specific goal, something like 20 problems a day and increase your difficulty gradually.

*Write notes along with your studies. You can add important points, shortcuts, formulas, reactions, mistakes, etc. Notes will help you in revision.

*Be regular and punctual in attending all your coaching classes (if you are enrolled in one) and try to maximize this opportunity to resolve all your doubts and queries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

*Avoid backlogs. Whatever is taught in the class, study the same thing from coaching modules after the class. Finish all your homework, assignments, daily practice papers and exercises on time. Don’t keep pending work.

*Keep on revising your learned topics. IIT-JEE preparation takes a lot of your time. You understand topics, solve problems and old concepts fade away from your mind. For efficient preparation, consistent revision is necessary. Daily revise important points before sleeping.

*Target small goals to achieve big results. The JEE syllabus looks huge at the start. You need to divide it in modules. Take up one topic at a time and accomplish the goals related to the topic; once that is over, move to the next topic in the syllabus.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

*Keep a check on your performance. You need to give tests on a regular basis to check your knowledge, speed, accuracy and time management skills.

*Never feel depressed if you are unable to solve questions of a specific topic or a subject.

Put all your efforts and hard work to understand the theory and re-attempt the problems.

Subject-wise Study Tips for JEE 2022

The pattern for the exam remains constant, however, no question has ever been repeated in JEE Advanced exam. The question paper for the JEE Advanced exam will be divided into three sections Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. .

Important Topics & Subject-wise Strategy:

Physics:

Important Chapters include Mechanics, Fluids, Heat & Thermodynamics, Waves and Sound,

Capacitors & Electrostatics, Magnetics, Electromagnetic Induction, Optics and Modern Physics.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, make sure your concepts are clear in each topic. Solving problems will help you develop concept clarity and improve your confidence level in this subject.

In Physics, solve a problem, then you re-create the problem, re-solve it, change it again, re-solve it again. You will start to notice patterns and you start asking more complicated questions and will be able to answer those. You rinse and repeat until you have a conceptual, quantitative and an intuitive understanding of what’s going on.

The more you practice Physics and analyse your mistakes, the better for you. Solve a variety of questions from your coaching modules. The JEE study material will have all the theory and questions as per JEE level.

Chemistry:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Important Chapters include Qualitative Analysis, Coordination Chemistry & Chemical Bonding in Inorganic Chemistry, Electrochemistry, Thermodynamics, Chemical Equilibrium in Physical Chemistry and Aldehyde & Ketone, Alkyl and Aryl Halides in Organic Chemistry.

Study all reaction mechanisms and remember all named reactions. Make notes while you study each chapter.

For Physical Chemistry, read from NCERT and clear concepts. After you are done with the chapter, write down all important formulae of the chapter in a notebook for quick revision before exams.

Complete NCERT thoroughly for solving questions in Inorganic Chemistry. Make precise notes for each chapter.

Mathematics:

Important Chapters include: Quadratic Equations & Expressions, Complex Numbers, Probability, Vectors and 3D Geometry, Matrices in Algebra; Circle, Parabola, Hyperbola in Coordinate Geometry; Functions, Limits, Continuity and Differentiability, Application of Derivatives, Definite Integral in Calculus.

In this subject practice is the key. The questions are of really good quality and will force you to work hard to solve them. The more you study and practice Mathematics, the more it develops your analytical and problem-solving skills.

In JEE, Mathematics questions are sometimes lengthy and the options are also close enough, so one must be careful in calculations and time management. The concepts and formulas should be at your fingertips. It is advisable to develop your own shortcuts if possible. Most Importantly, believe in your preparation and it is the relative performance which counts on the examination day. Give your best shot and you will ace JEE.

(Author Ramesh Batlish is Managing Partner at FIITJEE Limited and Head-FIITJEE Noida. Views expressed here are personal.)