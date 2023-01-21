JEE Main Session 1 admit card out at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Know how to download

NTA JEE Main Session 1 admit card 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) released the JEE Main Session 1 admit card. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download their JEE Main Session 1 hall ticket using through application number and Date of Birth. For updated follow the blog.

Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 1 examination is scheduled to be held on 4,25, 29, 30, 31 January and 1 February 2023.

To download the JEE Main session 1 admit card follow the steps given below.

JEE Main 2023 session 1: How to download admit card

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “JEE(Main) 2023 Session 1 Advance City Intimation”

Key in your login credentials.

Download the admit card and take the printout for future reference.

For updates, candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/).