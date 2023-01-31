JEE Mains Exam 2023: Shift 2 exam easy to moderate, complete analysis here

National Testing Agency, NTA has concluded JEE Mains Exam 2023 Shift 2 on January 31, 2023. The difficulty level of exam was easy to moderate. The Chemistry and Physics section was easy and Mathematics section was tough.

The reporting time for students was 1:20 pm however the exam started sharp at 3:00 pm. Immediate reaction from students after the exam

There were total 90* questions and Total marks of JEE Main Paper-1 was 300. (* 5 out of 10 questions were to be attempted from Numerical Based section in each subject). The paper had three parts & each part had two sections:

JEE Main Exam 2023: Paper Pattern

Part-I- Physics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Part-II- Chemistry had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Part-III- Mathematics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

JEE Main Exam 2023: Difficulty Level

Questions covered almost all chapters of Class XI & XII CBSE Board. It was a balanced paper.

Mathematics – Moderately Tough Level. Weightage was given to chapters of Algebra and Coordinate Geometry. Questions asked from Circles, Hyperbola, Definite Integrals, Limits, Differential Equations, Matrices, Binomial Theorem, Probability, Statistics, Permutation & Combination, Determinants, Vectors, 3D Geometry, Complex numbers, Progression Series. Both MCQs and Numerical Based questions required lengthy calculations. This section was Lengthy & Tough as per few students.

Physics – Easy level. Weightage given to chapters of Kinematics, Circular Motion, Laws of Motions, Gravitation, Heat & Thermodynamics, Wave Optics, Current Electricity, Electrostatics, AC Circuits, Modern Physics, Communication Systems, Semi-Conductors. Numerical based questions were reported as Easy. This section was balanced overall.

Chemistry –Easy to Moderate Level. Physical Chemistry was given less weightage as compared to Organic & Inorganic Chemistry. Questions asked from, d & f Block elements, Ores & Metallurgy, Environmental Chemistry, Chemistry in Everyday Life, Biomolecules, Aldehydes & Ketones, Amines, Ethers & Phenols, Aryl & Alkyl halides , Chemical Equilibrium, Atomic Structure, Solutions, Chemical Kinetics. MCQs were tricky compared to Numerical Section.

In terms of order of Difficulty – Maths was Moderately Tough, Chemistry was Easy to Moderate Level, while Physics was Easy. Overall, this paper was Moderate level as per students.

(Author Ramesh Batlish is Head, FIITJEE Noida. Views expressed here are personal.)