JEE Mains Session 2 result by August 5 or 6, says official

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the JEE Main 2022 result on August 5 or August 6, a senior official from the NTA confirms senior NTA official to Hindustan Times. Once released, the result will be available on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

NTA has released the JEE Main 2022 session one result on July 11. The JEE Main 2022 session 2 exam, in which over 6 lakh candidates appeared, concluded on July 30. The top 2.5 lakh candidates in JEE mains will be eligible to appear for IIT JEE Advanced.

JEE Main result 2022: How to check session 2 result

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the JEE Main 2022 session 2 result link.

Key in your credentials and log in

Check your result and take print out for future reference.