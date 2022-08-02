Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Mains Session 2 result by August 5 or 6, says official

JEE Mains Session 2 result by August 5 or 6, says official

competitive exams
Published on Aug 02, 2022 04:49 PM IST
  • IIT JEE Main Session 2 Result 2022 likely on August 5 or 6
JEE Mains Session 2 result by August 5 or 6, says official(Keshav Singh/HT Photo)
JEE Mains Session 2 result by August 5 or 6, says official(Keshav Singh/HT Photo)
ByHT Education Desk

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the JEE Main 2022 result on August 5 or August 6, a senior official from the NTA confirms senior NTA official to Hindustan Times. Once released, the result will be available on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

NTA has released the JEE Main 2022 session one result on July 11. The JEE Main 2022 session 2 exam, in which over 6 lakh candidates appeared, concluded on July 30. The top 2.5 lakh candidates in JEE mains will be eligible to appear for IIT JEE Advanced.

JEE Main result 2022: How to check session 2 result

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the JEE Main 2022 session 2 result link.

Key in your credentials and log in

Check your result and take print out for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee mains jee result
jee mains jee result
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out