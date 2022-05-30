Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEECUP 2022 postponed, revised schedule to be announced shortly
competitive exams

JEECUP 2022 postponed, revised schedule to be announced shortly

JEECUP has postponed the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic (UPJEE(P) examination.
JEECUP 2022 postponed, revised schedule to be announced shortly
Published on May 30, 2022 05:22 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has postponed the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic (UPJEE(P) examination.  Candidates can check the details at the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

“Online CBT examinations of JEECUP (Polytechnic) 2022 has been postponed. New date will be announced shortly,” reads the official website.

The UPJEE 2022 test was scheduled to take place from June 6 to June 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has been assigned the responsibility to conduct the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic (UPJEE(P)).

UPJEE(P) is a state level examination for the candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

For more updates candidates are advised to visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh joint entrance examination
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP