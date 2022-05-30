JEECUP 2022 postponed, revised schedule to be announced shortly

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has postponed the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic (UPJEE(P) examination. Candidates can check the details at the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

“Online CBT examinations of JEECUP (Polytechnic) 2022 has been postponed. New date will be announced shortly,” reads the official website.

The UPJEE 2022 test was scheduled to take place from June 6 to June 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has been assigned the responsibility to conduct the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic (UPJEE(P)).

UPJEE(P) is a state level examination for the candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

For more updates candidates are advised to visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.