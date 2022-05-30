Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEECUP 2022 postponed, revised schedule to be announced shortly
competitive exams

JEECUP 2022 postponed, revised schedule to be announced shortly

  • JEECUP has postponed the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic (UPJEE(P) examination.
JEECUP 2022 postponed, revised schedule to be announced shortly
JEECUP 2022 postponed, revised schedule to be announced shortly
Published on May 30, 2022 05:22 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has postponed the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic (UPJEE(P) examination.  Candidates can check the details at the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

“Online CBT examinations of JEECUP (Polytechnic) 2022 has been postponed. New date will be announced shortly,” reads the official website.

The UPJEE 2022 test was scheduled to take place from June 6 to June 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has been assigned the responsibility to conduct the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic (UPJEE(P)).

UPJEE(P) is a state level examination for the candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

For more updates candidates are advised to visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh joint entrance examination
uttar pradesh joint entrance examination
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 30, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out