JEECUP 2024: Last date to apply for UPJEEE Polytechnic exam today

JEECUP 2024: The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh or JEECUP will close the registration cum application process for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) Polytechnic today, February 29. Candidates who want to take admission at Polytechnic institutes across the state have to submit their application forms for the entrance examination on jeecup.admissions.nic.in. JEECUP 2024: UPJEEE Polytechnic registration ends today. (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The application window was opened on January 8.

UP Polytechnic entrance examination is scheduled for March 16 to March 22, 2024.

Admit cards for UPJEE 2024 will be released on March 10, in which candidates can check the exact date, time and reporting time for the examination, among other details.

As per the schedule released by the JEECUP, answer keys of the exam will be published on the website on March 27. Candidates can send their objections to the preliminary answer key, if any, by March 30.

UPJEE will be announced on April 8.

JEECUP 2024: How to apply for UP Polytechnic entrance exam

Go to the official website of UPJEE, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Open the new candidate registration link given on the home page.

Enter the required details and submit it.

Your login credentials will be generated. Log in and proceed to fill the application form.

Fill your form, pay the application fee, upload documents and submit your form.

Download the confirmation page and save a copy for further use.

For further details related to the exam, candidates can check the website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.