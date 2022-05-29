JEECUP Admit Card 2022 releasing today, here’s how to download

Directorate of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh will release JEECUP Admit Card 2022 on May 29, 2022. Candidates who want to appear for Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh will be able to download the admit card through the official site of JEECUP on jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The written examination will be conducted from June 6 to June 9, 2022 for Group A, E1, E2, on June 10 for Group B, C, D, F, G, H, I and K and on June 11 and 12 for Group L. The answer key will be available to candidates from June 13 to June 15, 2022. The result for the same will be available on June 17, 2022.

JEECUP Admit Card 2022: How to download

Candidates who will appear for the written examination can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of JEECUP on jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Click on JEECUP Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The counselling will be done from June 20 to August 15, 2022. The admission process will begin on August 1, 2022. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of JEECUP.