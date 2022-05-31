JEECUP Exam 2022 revised dates released, admit card to be out on June 20

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JEECUP Exam 2022 revised dates have been released. Candidates can download the admit card from June 20, 2022 onwards. 
Published on May 31, 2022 05:07 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Directorate of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh has released the JEECUP Exam 2022 revised dates on May 31, 2022. The examination revised dates is available on the official site of JEECUP on jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The examination will now be conducted from June 27 to June 30, 2022. The admit card will release on June 20, 2022. 

The official update reads, “ONLINE CBT BASED EXAMINATIONS OF JEECUP(POLYTECHNIC)-2022 WILL BE HELD BETWEEN 27 JUNE TO 30 JUNE 2022.ADMIT CARD FOR THE SAME CAN BE DOWNLOADED FROM 20 JUNE ONWARDS.” 

Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be conducted from June 6 to June 9, 2022 for Group A, E1, E2, on June 10 for Group B, C, D, F, G, H, I and K and on June 11 and 12 for Group L.  the admit card was scheduled to release on May 29, 2022, which was not released. 

UPJEE is a state-level examination for the candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JEECUP.

