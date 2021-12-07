J&K junior statistical assistant exam begins; 24,414 candidates to appear: JKSSB

For the Junior Statistical Assistant recruitment exam which began today at 10 am, a total of 24,414 unique candidates are expected to appear, the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) said on Monday. The exam will be held till December 11.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The exam is being held to fill 91 vacancies in junior statistical assistant post.

As per the information shared by JKSSB, the exam is being held at 19 exam venues and centres in Jammu, Anantnag, Srinagar, Budgam and Baramulla districts.

“Adequate security arrangements have been put in place at each examination centre. The concerned District Magistrates have issued prohibitory orders under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) around the examination centres during the timing of examination,” the Board has said.

“A multi layered structure for supervision has also been established with one centre observer and centre magistrate for each examination centre by respective district administrations. In addition, to ensure transparency and fairness during the examination process, the CBT shall be conducted under CCTVV surveillance. Besides, 19 officers have been deployed as Examination Observers by the General Administration Department. The J&K Police has also deployed security personnel for frisking and maintenance of law and order at each venue/ location,” it has also said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}