JKPSC assistant registrar cooperatives societies exam answer key out

  • JKPSC has released the answer key of the assistant registrar societies exam which was held on Sunday, December 12.
JKPSC assistant registrar cooperatives societies exam answer key(HT file)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 05:16 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the answer key of the assistant registrar societies exam which was held on Sunday, December 12. The JKPSC answer key is available on the official website jkpsc.nic.in. 

JKPSC answer key: Know how to download

  • Go to the official website, jkpsc.nic.in
  • Click on the answer key link
  • Download the JKPSC answer key
  • Challenge the answer key till December 15

“If any candidate feels that the key to any of the question/s is/are wrong, he/she may represent on prescribed format/proforma annexed as annexure-A along with the documentary proof/evidence and fee of Rs.500/- (in the form of demand draft per question (refundable in case of genuine/correct representation to the controller of Examinations, Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission, within a period of three days from the date of its publication,” the Commission has informed candidates.

JKPSC assistant registrar societies exam answer key

Sunday, December 12, 2021
