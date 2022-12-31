JKPSC CCE Main examination date sheet released at jkpsc.nic.in, details here

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission ( JKPSC ) has released the date sheet for the Combined Competitive Main examination 2022. The J&K Combined Competitive Main Examination 2022 will commence from Feburary 20 till March 2, 2023. The venue of the examination will be notified separately.

The J&K CCE Paper-I will be conducted in the forenoon session and the qualifying paper will be conducted in the afternoon session on February 20, 2023. Paper II will be held on February 21 in fore noon session and the Paper II will be conducted in the afternoon session on Feburary 21.

The JKPSC CCE Paper III will be conducted on February 22 in a forenoon session and paper IV will be held in the afternoon session on December 22.

The optional paper I will be held on February 28 and the Optional paper II will be conducted on March 2, 2023.

Notification here