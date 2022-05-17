Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Education / Competitive Exams
competitive exams

JKPSC MO admit card released at jkpsc.nic.in, know how to download and link here

JKPSC has released the Medical Officer (Allopathic) recruitment exam admit card atjkpsc.nic.in.
Published on May 17, 2022 01:46 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the Medical Officer (Allopathic) recruitment exam admit card. Candidates who will take the examination can download the admit card from the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in.

The MO (Allopathic) in Health and Medical Education Department will be held on May 24 from 9:30 am and 11: 30 am.

“.However, those candidates who will not be able to download their Admit cards up to 20.05 .2022 may approach the Commission office Jammu/Srinagar”, reads the official notification. Candidates can check details more here.

Here's the direct link to download the MO admit card

JKPSC MO admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads," 17/05/2022 Download Admit Cards for Written Test of Medical Officer(Allopathic)"

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.

