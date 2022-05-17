Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JKPSC MO admit card released at jkpsc.nic.in, know how to download and link here
competitive exams

JKPSC MO admit card released at jkpsc.nic.in, know how to download and link here

  • JKPSC has released the Medical Officer (Allopathic) recruitment exam admit card atjkpsc.nic.in.
JKPSC MO admit card released at jkpsc.nic.in, know how to download and link here
JKPSC MO admit card released at jkpsc.nic.in, know how to download and link here
Published on May 17, 2022 01:46 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the Medical Officer (Allopathic) recruitment exam admit card. Candidates who will take the examination can download the admit card from the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in.

The MO (Allopathic) in Health and Medical Education Department will be held on May 24 from 9:30 am and 11: 30 am.

“.However, those candidates who will not be able to download their Admit cards up to 20.05 .2022 may approach the Commission office Jammu/Srinagar”, reads the official notification. Candidates can check details more here.

Here's the direct link to download the MO admit card

JKPSC MO admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads," 17/05/2022 Download Admit Cards for Written Test of Medical Officer(Allopathic)"

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
admit card. hall ticket
admit card. hall ticket
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out