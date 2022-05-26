Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JKPSC MO Answer Key 2022 released, download link here
competitive exams

JKPSC MO Answer Key 2022 released, download link here

JKPSC MO Answer Key 2022 has been released. Candidates can check the answer key and download it through the official site of JKPSC on jkpsc.nic.in. 
JKPSC MO Answer Key 2022 released, download link here(HT file)
JKPSC MO Answer Key 2022 released, download link here(HT file)
Published on May 26, 2022 12:41 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission has released JKPSC MO Answer Key 2022. Candidates who have appeared for JKPSC Medical Officer can check and download the answer key through the official site of JKPSC on jkpsc.nic.in.

The examination was conducted on May 24, 2022 in the state. The last date to raise objections is till May 27, 2022. Candidates will have to pay 500/- as objection fees for each question to the Controller of Examinations, Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission, within a period of three days from the date of its publication.

JKPSC MO Answer Key 2022: How to download

Candidates who want to download the answer key can download it through these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of JKPSC on jkpsc.nic.in.
  • Click on JKPSC MO Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates can check their answers.
  • Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The result for JKPSC MO will be available soon. Candidates will get their result on the official website. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JKPSC for details.

Direct link to download JKPSC MO Answer key 2022

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri
sarkari naukri
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out