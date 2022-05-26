JKPSC MO Answer Key 2022 released, download link here

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission has released JKPSC MO Answer Key 2022. Candidates who have appeared for JKPSC Medical Officer can check and download the answer key through the official site of JKPSC on jkpsc.nic.in.

The examination was conducted on May 24, 2022 in the state. The last date to raise objections is till May 27, 2022. Candidates will have to pay ₹500/- as objection fees for each question to the Controller of Examinations, Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission, within a period of three days from the date of its publication.

JKPSC MO Answer Key 2022: How to download

Candidates who want to download the answer key can download it through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of JKPSC on jkpsc.nic.in.

Click on JKPSC MO Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can check their answers.

Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The result for JKPSC MO will be available soon. Candidates will get their result on the official website. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JKPSC for details.

Direct link to download JKPSC MO Answer key 2022