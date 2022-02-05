Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JKPSC PO Main admit cards released, here’s how to download hall tickets
competitive exams

JKPSC PO Main admit cards released, here’s how to download hall tickets

JKPSC PO (Main) admit cards: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission has released the new admit cards for the Prosecuting Officer (Main) Examination 2021
JKPSC PO (Main) admit cards: Candidates can visit jkpsc.nic.in and download the admit cards.(jkpsc.nic.in)
Published on Feb 05, 2022 12:00 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

JKPSC PO (Main) admit cards: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the new admit cards for the Prosecuting Officer (Main) Examination 2021 on their website. Candidates can visit http://jkpsc.nic.in/ and download the admit cards.

The Commission will conduct the Prosecuting Officer (Main) Examination 2021 on February 14, 2022. Candidates can follow the steps given below and download the Prosecuting Officer (Main) Examination 2021 Admit Cards:

How to Download Prosecuting Officer (Main) Examination 2021 Admit Cards

1. Visit the JKPSC website - http://jkpsc.nic.in/

2. Click on ‘&lt;strong&gt;Download Admit Card&lt;/strong&gt; for Prosecuting Officer (Main) Examination 2021’

3. A New Page will open

4. Enter Online Application Form Number and Submit

5. Your Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are requested to download the admit card and take a print out for future reference. Those candidates who are unable to download their fresh admit cards up to February 10, 2022, can approach the Commission office in Srinagar, Jammu.

RELATED STORIES

According to the notice, candidates need to carry only the fresh admit cards to the examination venue. The Commission advised candidates to read instructions on the admit cards carefully.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the JKPSC website http://jkpsc.nic.in/ for updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
admit card. hall ticket
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Winter Olympic
Lok Sabha today
Basant Panchami 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP