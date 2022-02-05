JKPSC PO Main admit cards released, here’s how to download hall tickets

JKPSC PO (Main) admit cards: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the new admit cards for the Prosecuting Officer (Main) Examination 2021 on their website. Candidates can visit http://jkpsc.nic.in/ and download the admit cards.

The Commission will conduct the Prosecuting Officer (Main) Examination 2021 on February 14, 2022. Candidates can follow the steps given below and download the Prosecuting Officer (Main) Examination 2021 Admit Cards:

How to Download Prosecuting Officer (Main) Examination 2021 Admit Cards

1. Visit the JKPSC website - http://jkpsc.nic.in/

2. Click on ‘<strong>Download Admit Card</strong> for Prosecuting Officer (Main) Examination 2021’

3. A New Page will open

4. Enter Online Application Form Number and Submit

5. Your Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are requested to download the admit card and take a print out for future reference. Those candidates who are unable to download their fresh admit cards up to February 10, 2022, can approach the Commission office in Srinagar, Jammu.

According to the notice, candidates need to carry only the fresh admit cards to the examination venue. The Commission advised candidates to read instructions on the admit cards carefully.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the JKPSC website http://jkpsc.nic.in/ for updates.