JKPSC prosecuting officer main exam detailed schedule released

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) on Monday released the detailed schedule of the prosecuting officer main exam. The exam will be held from January 31 to February 10.
JKPSC prosecuting officer main exam detailed schedule released (Pic for representation)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 12:59 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The exam will be held in a single shift from 12 noon to 3 pm. 

JKPSC prosecuting officer main exam dates

  • January 31: English (qualifying paper)
  • February 1: Legal drafting and Pleading
  • February 2: Constitutional Law
  • February 3: Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973
  • February 7: Indian Penal Code, 1860
  • February 8: Indian Evidence Act, 187
  • February 9: Special Laws I
  • February 10: Special Laws II

The exam venues will be notified separately, the Commission has said in the exam notification.

Today, the JKPSC will start the recruitment process for the selection of 136 Assistant Professors in the higher education department. The application forms will be available on the official website of the JKPSC and candidates can fill and submit the application forms by January 27. Vacancies in assistant professor post will be filled in 32 subjects or disciplines.

