Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JKPSC releases prosecuting officer main exam admit card
competitive exams

JKPSC releases prosecuting officer main exam admit card

The JKPSC admit card is available on the official website of the Commission, jkpsc.nic.in and candidates can download it using registration details.
JKPSC releases prosecuting officer main exam admit card(jkpsc.nic.in)
Published on Dec 21, 2021 06:18 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the admit cards for the upcoming prosecuting officer main exam. The JKPSC admit card is available on the official website of the Commission, jkpsc.nic.in and candidates can download it using registration details.

JKPSC admit card

JKPSC admit card: Know how to download

  • Go to the official website, jkpsc.nic.in
  • Click on the admit card link
  • Enter the registration details
  • Submit the details
  • Download the admit card

The JKPSC prosecuting officer main exam will be held on December 27 at JKSPC exam hall, Resham Ghar Colony, Bakshi Nagar Jammu and JKPSC exam hall, Solina, Srinagar. “Keeping in view the weather conditions, adequate heating arrangements have been made at Srinagar exam centre,” the JKPSC had said earlier.

Meanwhile, the Commission has extended the registration deadline for combined competitive main exam till December 24. Candidates who want to apply for the combined competitive main exam can fill the registration forms available at the official site of JKPSC, jkpsc.nic.in.

 

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
admit card.
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
R Madhavan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP