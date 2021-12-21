JKPSC releases prosecuting officer main exam admit card

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the admit cards for the upcoming prosecuting officer main exam. The JKPSC admit card is available on the official website of the Commission, jkpsc.nic.in and candidates can download it using registration details.

JKPSC admit card: Know how to download

Go to the official website, jkpsc.nic.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter the registration details

Submit the details

Download the admit card

The JKPSC prosecuting officer main exam will be held on December 27 at JKSPC exam hall, Resham Ghar Colony, Bakshi Nagar Jammu and JKPSC exam hall, Solina, Srinagar. “Keeping in view the weather conditions, adequate heating arrangements have been made at Srinagar exam centre,” the JKPSC had said earlier.

Meanwhile, the Commission has extended the registration deadline for combined competitive main exam till December 24. Candidates who want to apply for the combined competitive main exam can fill the registration forms available at the official site of JKPSC, jkpsc.nic.in.

