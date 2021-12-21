Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JKPSC releases prosecuting officer main exam admit card
JKPSC releases prosecuting officer main exam admit card

  • The JKPSC admit card is available on the official website of the Commission, jkpsc.nic.in and candidates can download it using registration details.
Published on Dec 21, 2021 06:18 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the admit cards for the upcoming prosecuting officer main exam. The JKPSC admit card is available on the official website of the Commission, jkpsc.nic.in and candidates can download it using registration details.

JKPSC admit card: Know how to download

  • Go to the official website, jkpsc.nic.in
  • Click on the admit card link
  • Enter the registration details
  • Submit the details
  • Download the admit card

The JKPSC prosecuting officer main exam will be held on December 27 at JKSPC exam hall, Resham Ghar Colony, Bakshi Nagar Jammu and JKPSC exam hall, Solina, Srinagar. “Keeping in view the weather conditions, adequate heating arrangements have been made at Srinagar exam centre,” the JKPSC had said earlier.

Meanwhile, the Commission has extended the registration deadline for combined competitive main exam till December 24. Candidates who want to apply for the combined competitive main exam can fill the registration forms available at the official site of JKPSC, jkpsc.nic.in.

 

 

Story Saved
