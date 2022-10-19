Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JKPSC revised written exam schedule for various posts released

JKPSC revised written exam schedule for various posts released

JKPSC revised written exam schedule: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has published the revised examination schedule for the written examination for various posts like scientific officer, lecturer, programmer etc.

JKPSC revised written exam schedule: Interested candidates can now check and download the exam schedule from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.(Getty Images)
JKPSC revised written exam schedule: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has published the revised examination schedule for the written examination for various posts like scientific officer, lecturer, programmer etc. Interested candidates can now check and download the exam schedule from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

According to the notice, the examination shall be held at the examination halls in the office premises of the J&K Public Service Commission at Solina, Srinagar and Resham Ghar Colony, Bakshi Nagar Jammu.

The JKPSC is scheduled to conclude the written examination for various posts from November 14 to 17, 2022 in two shifts- Morning shift from 11 am to 1 pm and afternoon shift from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The admit cards will be issued to candidates and they will be able to download from the official website jkpsc.nic.in from November 8, 2022.

Candidates who will not be able to download their admit cards may approach the Commission office by or before November 12, 2022 at Jammu/Srinagar.

