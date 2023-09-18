News / Education / Competitive Exams / JKSSB 2023 Draftsman admit card released at jkssb.nic.in, here's direct link to download

JKSSB 2023 Draftsman admit card released at jkssb.nic.in, here's direct link to download

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 18, 2023 12:36 PM IST

JKSSB releases admit card for Draftsman (Civil) exam on September 24; candidates can download from official website.

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the admit card for the written examination scheduled for the post of Draftsman (Civil). Candidates who will appear for the JKSSC 2023 Draftesman examination can download the admit card from the official website at jkssb.nic.in.

The OMR-based JKSSB Written Examination will be conducted on September 24. Candidates can download their Admit Cards from the website using their registered E-mail ID and Date of Birth.

JKSSC Draftsman exam admit card link

“In case of any difficulty in downloading/issues related to Admit Card, candidate(s) may contact the JKSSB Help-Desk at 0191-2461335 (Jammu)/0194-2435089 (Srinagar) or write to JKSSB at helpdesk.jkssb@gmail.com. Help-Desk will activate on 17.09.2023 to 24.09.2023 during office hours only”, reads the official notification.

JKSSB Draftsman exam 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Admit Cards for OMR Examination (Draftsman (Civil) advertised vide Advertisement Notification No. 01 of 2023, under item No.s 005 and 006”

Key in your login details

Your Draftsman exam admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and print it for future reference.

