JKSSB admit cards for accounts assistant exam to be out today at jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB admit cards: Jammu and Kashmir Services selection board will on Thursday, February 24 release the admit cards for the post of Accounts Assistant (Finance department) UT Cadre.

Eligible candidates can download their admit cards online from jkssb.nic.in by putting in their application number and date of birth.

Candidates should note that their OMR Based objective type written examination will be conducted on Sunday, March 6. 2022 from 12 noon to 2pm.

If any candidates is not able to download the admit cards, he/she can represent before the board along with evidence in support of his/her claim by and before March 2 2022.

No claim will be accepted after March 2.

Steps to download admit card

1. Visit the official website of JKSSB –jkssb.nic.in

2. Candidates can get access of admit card from homepage by entering application number and date of birth

3. Download it or make a print out for future reference.