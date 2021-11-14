JKSSB answer keys out for exams held on November 8-12

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the answer key of the exams held from November 8 to 12. The Board has also invited objections against the answer keys till November 17.

JKSSB answer key

“The Answer Key(s)/Question Paper(s) shall be available through the online link available on the website of the Board i.e www.jkssb.nic.in, from tomorrow i.e (13-11- 2021) for four days till 17th of November 2021, only,” the Board has said.

“The candidates can submit their objections/representations in respect of any question/answer (if any) and upload the same, along-with documentary evidence/ reference. However, Objections /representations through any other means shall not be entertained,” it has added.

JKSSB answer key: Know how to download, raise objections

Go to the official website jkssb.nic.in

Click on the answer key

Enter roll number

Enter date of birth

Enter batch timing

Download response sheet, question, answer key

Enter objection against a question in the "Objection" field

Click on add button to submit representation for more than one question

“Objections must be entered only in English, can be raised only against questions and their alternatives, objections once submitted cannot be edited later. Once submitted, new objections cannot be added later,” the JKSSB has informed candidates.