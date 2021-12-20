Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JKSSB exams begin today, 80000 candidates to appear
competitive exams

JKSSB exams begin today, 80000 candidates to appear

The exams will be held till January 12 at 21 centres in Jammu, Kathua, Srinagar, Budgam and Baramulla districts.
Published on Dec 20, 2021 08:47 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on Saturday said that close to 80,000 unique candidates are scheduled to appear for various exams which will begin today. The exams will be held till January 12 at 21 centres in Jammu, Kathua, Srinagar, Budgam and Baramulla districts.

The admit cards of all candidates who have registered for the exam has been released and is available on the official website, jkssb.nic.in.

“Any candidate who does not find his/her Admit Card must represent in the Central Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Hema Complex, Sector -3, Channi Himmat, Jammu or Camp Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Zum Zum Building, Rambagh, Srinagar with evidence in support of his/her claim,” the JKSSB has informed candidates.

There will be negative marking for wrong answers (0.25 for each wrong answer) attempted in the said examination.

“Adequate security arrangements have been put in place at each Examination Centre. The concerned District Magistrates have issued Prohibitory Orders under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) around the Examination Centres during the timing of examination,” the JKSSB has said.

