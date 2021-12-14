Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JKSSB junior statistical assistant exam answer key: Know how to challenge
competitive exams

JKSSB junior statistical assistant exam answer key: Know how to challenge

The JKSSB answer key is available on the official website, jkssb.nic.in, the Board says. Candidates can challenge the answer key till December 17.
JKSSB junior statistical assistant exam answer key: Know how to challenge(HT file)
Published on Dec 14, 2021 07:39 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has notified that the answer key of the junior statistical assistant exam held from December 7 to 11 has been released. The JKSSB answer key is available on the official website, jkssb.nic.in, the Board says. Candidates can challenge the answer key till December 17.

JKSSB answer key (the direct link to answer key is not available on the website)

JKSSB answer key: Know how to challenge

  • Go to the official website, jkssb.nic.in
  • Click on the answer key link
  • Download the answer key
  • Submit challenges by following the guidelines given therein
  • Objections must be entered only in English

“Candidates are requested to login with their Roll No, Date Of Birth, Select Date Of Examination and Batch Timing shown in their Admit Card to view their Response sheet, Question and Answer Key,” the JKSSB has said.

“The candidates can submit their objections/representations in respect of any question/answer (if any) and upload the same, along-with documentary evidence/ reference. However, Objections /representations through any other means shall not be entertained,” the JKSSB has added.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jkssb answer key
TRENDING TOPICS
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Inauguration Live
Miss Universe 2021
India Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
BWF World Championships 2021
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Wedding
Harnaaz Sandhu
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP