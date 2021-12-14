JKSSB junior statistical assistant exam answer key: Know how to challenge

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has notified that the answer key of the junior statistical assistant exam held from December 7 to 11 has been released. The JKSSB answer key is available on the official website, jkssb.nic.in, the Board says. Candidates can challenge the answer key till December 17.

JKSSB answer key (the direct link to answer key is not available on the website)

JKSSB answer key: Know how to challenge

Go to the official website, jkssb.nic.in

Click on the answer key link

Download the answer key

Submit challenges by following the guidelines given therein

Objections must be entered only in English

“Candidates are requested to login with their Roll No, Date Of Birth, Select Date Of Examination and Batch Timing shown in their Admit Card to view their Response sheet, Question and Answer Key,” the JKSSB has said.

“The candidates can submit their objections/representations in respect of any question/answer (if any) and upload the same, along-with documentary evidence/ reference. However, Objections /representations through any other means shall not be entertained,” the JKSSB has added.

