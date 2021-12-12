Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JKSSB releases admit cards for exams scheduled from December 20
JKSSB releases admit cards for exams scheduled from December 20

  • The JKSSB admit cards are available on the official website of the Board, jkssb.nic.in.
Published on Dec 12, 2021 09:21 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released admit cards for exams scheduled to be held from December 20 to January 12. The JKSSB admit cards are available on the official website of the Board, jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB admit card: Know how to download

  • Go to jkssb.nic.in
  • Click on the admit card link
  • Enter registration number
  • Enter date of birth
  • Submit the details
  • Download the JKSSB admit card

“Any candidate who does not find his/her Admit Card must represent in the Central Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Hema Complex, Sector -3, Channi Himmat, Jammu or Camp Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Zum Zum Building, Rambagh, Srinagar with evidence in support of his/her claim,” the JKSSB has informed candidates.

There will be negative marking for wrong answers (0.25 for each wrong answer) attempted in the said examination.

 

Story Saved
