JKSSB releases exam schedule for January-February 2022

competitive exams

  • The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced the dates of the exams it has scheduled in January and February 2022. The detailed exam schedule is available on the official website of the Board, jkssb.nic.in.
Published on Dec 30, 2021 10:55 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The exams will begin on January 15. “However, the post wise schedule for conduct of the aforesaid CBT/OMR examination and downloading of Admit Cards shall be notified separately in due course. This is the advance notice for information of concerned candidates,” the JKSSB has said.

Only except the Accounts Assistant (Finance) exam, others will be held in computer based mode. The Accounts Assistant (Finance) exam will be held in OMR sheet. The exam is scheduled on January 30.

The exam for the recruitment drive to fill 1,534 vacancies in Junior Assistant, Cadre Clerk, Casher, Jr Assistant /Computer-cum-Jr Assistant/ Clerk/Store Attendant and Welfare Organizer posts will be held on January 20 and 22.

The exam for the selection of 1,200 Sub-Inspectors (Police) will be held on February 15.

