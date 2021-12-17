Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JNUEE Final Answer Key 2021 released, here’s direct link to download

JNUEE Final Answer Key 2021 has been released. Candidates can download the answer key through the direct link given below. 
Published on Dec 17, 2021 09:41 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA has released JNUEE Final Answer Key 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can download the answer key through the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in. 

The examination was conducted on September 20, 21, 22, and 23, 2021. The answer key has been released for all the courses. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer key through these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to download JNUEE final answer key here 

JNUEE Final Answer Key 2021: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in.
  • Click on JNUEE Final Answer Key 2021 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the correct answers.
  • Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JNUEE final answer key has been released by NTA after considering the challenges done by the students to JNUEE provisional answer key.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared,” the NTA had said on October 11. The JNUEE result will be released on the website of the NTA and the exam designated portal, jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

jnu national testing agency education
